Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith On Their New Pregnancy

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
VERSUS - Front Row - LFW September 2017

Source: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty


Singer Ne-Yo and his Platinum Life wife Crystal Smith are pregnant. The celebrity couple took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Ne-Yo’s ex Monyetta Shaw congratulated the couple on their upcoming bundle of joy. Fans commended Monyetta for always keeping it classy. In case you forgot, Monyetta revealed she had her tubes burned after having two children by Ne-Yo, who too agreed to undergo a vasectomy to show his commitment, which he never underwent. Two months before their wedding, he reportedly told Monyetta he didn’t want to be monogamous anymore. Ne-Yo then began dating Crystal Renay after meeting on the set of his music video Money Can’t Buy. They eventually got married and had a child. Monyetta called it the biggest regret of her life.

