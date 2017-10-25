Music
Home > Music

Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals

Kelly is one happy mother and wife in these precious family pics.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Destiny’s child alum Kelly Rowland is all smiles in her latest photoshoot with her adorable family.

Easily one of my favorite interviews ever! Catch my family edition of #ITurnMyCameraOn w/ @lancegross on @essence now!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Kelly poses alongside her husband of three years Tim Witherspoon and her precious 2-year-old son Titan in a photo series shot by actor Lance Gross.

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Baby Titan looks cool and casual in his sweater and jeans, while Mama Kelly poses in a velvet jumpsuit with velvet boots to match.

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

RELATED LINKS

GET THE LOOK: Kelly Rowland Is A Blue Velvet Wonder

Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And Caicos Vacay

Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 3 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 4 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos