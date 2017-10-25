21 Savage Is Working On Another Career Path [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack on Hip Hop Spot talks about everything we need to know. Gucci Mane might be a newly married man, but he still is making time for another album. He mentioned that he has had the most albums released by a rapper in the same year and has been accomplishing so much. Headkrack also talked about 21 Savage and how his album went gold.

21 Savage has another career path and will be a pilot soon. Amber Rose and a friend went on the plane while 21 Savage flew it. Headkrack mentioned that he would never get on a plane with a pilot that had tattoos on his face. They also spoke about the death of actor Robert Guillaume.

