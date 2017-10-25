School Kids Go Viral With Positive Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s that time again for Trending Topics and there is a lot going on. Headkrack talks about some school kids going viral with their positive rap. The kids talk about being inspired by Michelle Obama and getting good grade so that they can go to college. Rickey talks about how he wants to see the full video and share with the listeners.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da Brat gives details on the deadly shooting at Grambling State. It has left two people dead including a student and the gunman is still at large. Rickey spoke about how sad it is to bring your kids to school for an education and then a shooting happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Baltimore Children’s Choir Goes Viral For Singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Beard Appreciation Group Goes Viral On Facebook

RELATED: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Harford County, Maryland Shooting