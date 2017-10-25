School Kids Go Viral With Positive Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s that time again for Trending Topics and there is a lot going on. Headkrack talks about some school kids going viral with their positive rap. The kids talk about being inspired by Michelle Obama and getting good grade so that they can go to college. Rickey talks about how he wants to see the full video and share with the listeners.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Da Brat gives details on the deadly shooting at Grambling State. It has left two people dead including a student and the gunman is still at large. Rickey spoke about how sad it is to bring your kids to school for an education and then a shooting happens.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Baltimore Children’s Choir Goes Viral For Singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Beard Appreciation Group Goes Viral On Facebook
RELATED: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Harford County, Maryland Shooting
Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]
Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]
1. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas1 of 28
2. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas2 of 28
3. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas3 of 28
4. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas4 of 28
5. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas5 of 28
6. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas6 of 28
7. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas7 of 28
8. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas8 of 28
9. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas9 of 28
10. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas10 of 28
11. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas11 of 28
12. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas12 of 28
13. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas13 of 28
14. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas14 of 28
15. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas15 of 28
16. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas16 of 28
17. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas17 of 28
18. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas18 of 28
19. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas19 of 28
20. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas20 of 28
21. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas21 of 28
22. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas22 of 28
23. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas23 of 28
24. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas24 of 28
25. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas25 of 28
26. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas26 of 28
27. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas27 of 28
28. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas28 of 28