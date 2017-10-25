The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

School Kids Go Viral With Positive Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment


It’s that time again for Trending Topics and there is a lot going on. Headkrack talks about some school kids going viral with their positive rap. The kids talk about being inspired by Michelle Obama and getting good grade so that they can go to college. Rickey talks about how he wants to see the full video and share with the listeners.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Da Brat gives details on the deadly shooting at Grambling State. It has left two people dead including a student and the gunman is still at large. Rickey spoke about how sad it is to bring your kids to school for an education and then a shooting happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Baltimore Children’s Choir Goes Viral For Singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Beard Appreciation Group Goes Viral On Facebook

RELATED: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Harford County, Maryland Shooting



Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 3 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 4 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos