Headkrack Reveals The Strategy Around Possibly Winning Mega Millions [EXCLUSIVE]

A lot of people play Mega Millions especially when the jackpot is huge. Headkrack spoke about how the Mega Millions ticket will go from $1 to $2 which will make the earnings even bigger. He also told listeners about the strategy he uses to possibly win.

Headkrack thinks you should be consistent with the number you play. He spoke about how once you leave those numbers that’s exactly when they will play. Da Brat and Rickey Smiley thought that was a good idea and will use that strategy. What is your strategy to win the lotto?

