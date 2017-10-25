Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Photo by

Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Posted 19 hours ago
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


According to a TMZ report, the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested for child pornography by a joint FBI and LAPD task force. The Associated Press later confirmed the report.

“Bruce Paddock was taken into custody moments ago in North Hollywood, CA at an assisted living home,” wrote TMZ.

“Law enforcement sources tell us … cops were tipped that there was child porn on his computer and they got a search warrant. Our sources say the investigation began before his brother, Stephen, shot up the Vegas music festival earlier this month.”

Police said they found child porn on Bruce Paddock’s computer when he was taken into custody, according to TMZ.com.


 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Robyn Beck and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of TMZ and YouTube

