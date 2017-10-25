Tristan Thompson’s Baby with Khloé Kardashian Gender Revealed

It’s a boy!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expected to give birth to a beautiful baby boy — according to Us Weekly.

Since learning that she has a baby on board, Kardashian has maintained her healthy lifestyle. “She’s hungrier than ever,” one insider tells Us, noting that the mom-to-be opts for “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay on track with her diet while eating for two.

Kardashian, who visited a specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a 20-week checkup on October 9, is sticking to her fitness regimen too. She’s doing “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts, the source adds.

Her relationship with Thompson, 26, is also progressing nicely. “Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the insider tells Us. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

As reported, Khloé is due mid 2018.