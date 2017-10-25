Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Congratulations! Crystal Smith & Ne-Yo Expecting Another Child

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

141st Kentucky Derby - Arrivals

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty


 

Ne-Yo And His Wife Crystal Renay Are Expecting Their Second Child

That was fast! Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay announced she is pregnant with their second child today.

 

 

Ne-yo’s ex wife, Monyetta Shaw, also posted the good news with no spite. 

In 2011, Monyetta Shaw underwent a sterilization procedure, having decided with her then-fiancé — Ne-Yo — that their two children were enough. But two months before their wedding, he called it off and later started a new family with a new love… Crystal Smith!

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 3 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 4 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos