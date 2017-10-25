Congratulations! Crystal Smith & Ne-Yo Expecting Another Child

0 reads Leave a comment
Ne-Yo And His Wife Crystal Renay Are Expecting Their Second Child
That was fast! Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay announced she is pregnant with their second child today.
Ne-yo’s ex wife, Monyetta Shaw, also posted the good news with no spite.
In 2011, Monyetta Shaw underwent a sterilization procedure, having decided with her then-fiancé — Ne-Yo — that their two children were enough. But two months before their wedding, he called it off and later started a new family with a new love… Crystal Smith!
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours