Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making Fart Noises For His Twins

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Race relations in America are as bad as they’ve been in a long time. So it’s perfect timing that a new movie from George Clooney called Suburbicon is causing quite a stir. The film takes place in a small suburban neighborhood that spirals into chaos when a Black family moves in. Inspired by real events, the film used the Meyers family experience to force white people to take a look into the mirror to deal with prejudice, white silence, and white violence.

I talked to Clooney about these topics and more and asked him if he interacts with a Black person every day. His answer was shocking and real.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 3 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 4 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos