Russell Wilson Wants Ciara To Know That He Loves Her More Than Anyone

Ciara turns 32 years old today and husband, Russell Wilson, made sure the world knows that he’s her number one fan.
The NFL star and father to Cici’s (never before seen) daughter Sienna took to social media to tell his wife how much he loves truly her with the most adorable message ever.
Future would never. Happy Birthday, Ciara.
#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love
#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love
