Report: Colin Kaepernick Expected To Attend Next Meeting With NFL Players And Owners

Change could be on the horizon.

Posted 5 hours ago
New updates have surfaced for a movement that grew with Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem. Kaepernick and many other athletes were protesting police brutality and racial injustice. Now it seems like owners of the NFL are finally making moves.

According to ESPN, Kaepernick is invited to the next meeting between NFL players and owners. A league spokesperson, Joe Lockhart, broke the news, although he said there’s no confirmation on whether Kaepernick will attend the meeting or not. The invitation will be extended by players and not the league, however Lockhart assured, “We look forward to him joining the conversation.”

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins invited Kaepernick to a meeting between NFL owners and players back on October 17, however Kaepernick didn’t attend. He filed a grievance against the NFL owners on October 15, saying they colluded to isolate him from the league.

Two sources told Yahoo Sports that Kaepernick is expected to attend this new meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31 in New York. We’ll keep you updated if he shows up.

 

 

