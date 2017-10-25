Mogul Talk: Gary Vee Asks, ‘Is Technology Changing Us Or Exposing’ Our True Selves?

2 reads Leave a comment
You might have seen Gary Vaynerchuck on The Breakfast Club, explaining how to turn eBay into a solid side hustle.
Or maybe you’ve seen him on your timeline; Breaking down Snapchat’s rapid come-up, sharing the keys to practical marketing or dropping gems about how anyone can use the Internet as a tool for financial empowerment.
In his latest vlog, Gary answers the question, “Is technology changing or exposing us?”
His take: “I personally think that technology isn’t changing anything about us and that we’re just too afraid to admit to it.”
From his perspective, it’s not a bad thing that everyone is staring at their screens all day.
Hit page 2 to hear Gary’s case for fully embracing the future of tech.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours