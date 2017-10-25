News
Home > News

Mogul Talk: Gary Vee Asks, ‘Is Technology Changing Us Or Exposing’ Our True Selves?

The wine mogul and social media master explains why being on your phone all day isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Teenage Girls Walking Along Street Looking At Social Media

Source: Guerilla / Getty


You might have seen Gary Vaynerchuck on The Breakfast Club, explaining how to turn eBay into a solid side hustle.

Or maybe you’ve seen him on your timeline; Breaking down Snapchat’s rapid come-up, sharing the keys to practical marketing or dropping gems about how anyone can use the Internet as a tool for financial empowerment.

In his latest vlog, Gary answers the question, “Is technology changing or exposing us?”

His take: “I personally think that technology isn’t changing anything about us and that we’re just too afraid to admit to it.”

From his perspective, it’s not a bad thing that everyone is staring at their screens all day.

Hit page 2 to hear Gary’s case for fully embracing the future of tech.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 21 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 21 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 3 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Photos