Trailer Drops For Lifetime's Flint Water Crisis Film With Queen Latifah And Jill Scott

Trailer Drops For Lifetime's Flint Water Crisis Film With Queen Latifah And Jill Scott

The film, simply titled "Flint," is set to premiere on October 28th.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 13 hours ago
It’s downright shocking and sad that a movie about the devastating Flint, Michigan water crisis is here before the residents have clean and safe water available to them. Nevertheless, Lifetime’s new film Flint, which stars  Queen Latifah and Jill Scott, and is based on Josh Sanburn’s February 2016 cover story for TIME magazine, “The Poisoning of an American City,” has just released its official trailer.

Shadow and Act has the official synopsis of the film which is set to have its world premiere on October 28th:

“Flint” is the gripping retelling of a crisis that shook a nation and shines a light on the whistleblowers who exposed the biggest environmental scandal of our generation. LeeAnne Walters (Brandt), Melissa Mays (Ireland) and Nayyirah Shariff (Scott) join forces after discovering that the drinking water in Flint, Michigan is contaminated, resulting in a slew of devastating medical problems for their families. When their claims go unheeded, they band together to expose the wrongdoings committed by their reckless, bean-counting government officials whose carelessness caused irrevocable harm to the lives of its residents.

At press time, there has been no word if some or all of the film’s proceeds will go to aiding the victims of the Flint water crisis. Hopefully doing so is in Lifetime’s plans because it would be completely self-serving to make a movie about this tragedy and not try to help at all financially.

Check out the full trailer BELOW:


 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
