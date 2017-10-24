News
Home > News

Blake Lively Perfectly Responds To Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Troll Of A Birthday Wish

They're a different kind of relationship goals

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Trudeau State Dinner Guest Arrivals

Source: Pool / Getty


Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been absolute relationship goals since they got married in 2012. Back in August, Reynolds had everyone on Twitter and Instagram laughing out loud with the birthday tribute he posted to his wife. He posted a picture of the both of them together along with a loving “Happy Birthday” message…sounds endearing, doesn’t it? But of course Ryan is a known jokester, especially with his girl, so his birthday picture was just a little bit different.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Reaching a whopping 1.4 million likes, Ryan’s “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife” was slightly overshadowed by him almost completely cropping her out.

Ryan’s birthday was on Monday, and Blake finally got her chance to retaliate against the notorious birthday post, but hers might be even better. Lively posted a photo of not only her husband cropped out, but standing next to his friend Ryan Gosling standing front and center.

Fans were living for this hilarious reply, and everyone agrees that once they get married, they want a playful relationship exactly like this. See some of the reactions to Lively’s perfect comeback below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 10 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Photos