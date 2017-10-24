News
Home > News

Gucci Mane Announces The Title Of His Next Album

It's gonna be called 'El Gato The Human Glacier'

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Weeknd Performs At Golden 1 Center

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


The East Atlanta Santa never slows down when it comes to making music. Even though Gucci Mane just dropped his Mr. Davis album this earlier month, he’s already preparing his next project, and the Atlanta rapper even announced the title for the upcoming project, which he’s calling El Gato, the Human Glacier. When this project comes out, it will mark Gucci’s 12th studio LP, and that’s without counting his ubiquitous mixtape collection.

Not only did Mr. Mane announce the name for his next album, but also coupled that thought with him stating that he hopes to make another $10 million before his honeymoon. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m naming my next album #El Gato the #HumanGlacier. I wanna make 10 mo million for my honeymoon #1017 #MrDavisTheAlbum.”

The seemingly random album name could be derived from Guwop’s recent jewelry purchase, which he calls “El Gato,” which of course translates to “the cat” in Spanish. The new piece depicts a diamond-studded ring with two tiger heads facing one another.

Gucci’s last album, Mr. Davis, was the number one rap album and sold 70,000 copies in the first week. It looks like he’s well on his way to his goal of making that extra $10 mil for the honeymoon.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 10 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Photos