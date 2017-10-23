Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Miss Tina Knowles As A Turnt Up Tina Turner For Halloween Is A Must See

Tina X Tina.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tina Knowles

Source: Michael Loccissiano / Getty


Beyoncé has never been shy about stanning for Tina Turner — and now we know where her love for the Rock queen comes from.

Miss Tina Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her DIY Tina Turner Halloween costume and it was nothing short of perfect.

 

She even got the facial expressions down pat:

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

We wonder who win the battle of the Halloween costumes this year: Beyoncé or her mom,  because Bey goes all out when it comes to playing dress up.

May the baddest baddie win.

Tina Knowles

Glam-Ma! 15 Photos Of Tina Knowles-Lawson Flexing On Instagram

13 photos Launch gallery

Glam-Ma! 15 Photos Of Tina Knowles-Lawson Flexing On Instagram

Continue reading Glam-Ma! 15 Photos Of Tina Knowles-Lawson Flexing On Instagram

Glam-Ma! 15 Photos Of Tina Knowles-Lawson Flexing On Instagram

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 4 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 4 weeks ago
09.26.17
Photos