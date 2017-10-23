Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call With Janet Jackson

Most singers today look up to Janet Jackson and VII singer Teyana Taylor is no different.
From her iconic dance moves, to the subject matter of love and sex, Jackson’s influence is seen in most of the music videos and performances we see today. Taylor, a life-long fan, has repeatedly made her love for Jackson known, even replicating the singer’s outfit from the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards at this year’s ceremony.
On Sunday, Janet posted a photo of herself FaceTiming Taylor who was clearly shooketh from the look of things.
“@teyanataylor I meant what I said. You’re so beautiful. Can’t wait to meet you in person. Love and Blessings,” Jackson wrote in the caption.
On Monday Taylor shared a video of the conversation, taken by her NBA baller husband Iman Shumpert. According to Taylor’s post, earlier in the day she was scheduled to meet up with Jackson face to face but her flight was delayed.
The whole event discouraged her, but she immediately cheered up when she got the call from Jackson.
I had to wait til today to post this because I wanted to make sure it wasn't just a dream, but waking up today and it still being there I know now it's REALLY REAL 😩 thennnnn i look up again to a post of you and I on ya page chillllleeeee it was just tewwwww much for me to take in all at once. You have been one of my biggest inspirations. Every last one of my shows incorporated a tribute to you! You are the reason why I LOVE THIS. Putting PASSION, LOVE & SOUL on stage and creating sexy music! This was more than just a delayed flight this was potentially missing an opportunity to meet one the the women that pave the way for me and countless others. Yes I cried like a baby but so what! I love you and thank you for ur beautiful words and taking out the time to call me before ya show. IM STILL SPEECHLESS & I can't wait to meet you Queen. ❤️ @janetjackson P.S. my hubby is the MVP for capturing this FaceTime footage I love you babe 😩😍😘 🎥: @theauntiesinc @destinyfulfild @imanshumpert SLIDE TO SEE THE REST OF THE CALL! 😜😘😘😝😝😝
Teyana girl we don’t blame you. Fangirl on.
