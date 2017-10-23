The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr. Shares How Rickey Smiley’s New Book Will Transform Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Dr. E Dewy Smith Jr. is Rickey Smiley’s fraternity brother, but most of all, his lifelong friend. Smith read “Stand By Your Truth and Then Run For Your Life and wants people to know how good and real this book is. He mentioned that with everything going on in this world people aren’t showing their real self they are showing a representative.

Smith spoke about how this book will transform your life. He even said that people don’t live their truth because it makes them uncomfortable and they don’t want to be judged. Rickey’s book is for everyone and Smith thinks you should go get it.

Photos