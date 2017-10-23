The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Karrueche Tran Recommends That Headkrack Go Get His Nails Done [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
Headkrack and Karrueche Tran teamed up for the latest RSMS Uncut! Headkrack talked about the enlightening chat he had with DeVon Franklin, and he and Karrueche chatted about her TV show, “Claws” which was just renewed for a second season! She also talked about her work ethic, and being somewhat misunderstood by the public initially.

Karrueche also recommended that Headkrack treat himself to some self care by getting himself a manly manicure. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

