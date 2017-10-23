Vegetables Sold at Walmart, Target, and Aldi Recalled

(RNN) – Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

The recall includes bags of broccoli, cauliflower and other vegetables, as well as vegetable trays and salad kits. They were distributed with “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.

A list can be seen below or on the Food and Drug Administration website. The retailer Meijer’s issued a subsequent recall through the FDA, affecting products purchased between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20.

The Salinas, CA, company said the product may contain listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA stated.

The recall came in response to a positive test for listeria monocytogenes on one of Mann’s products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The FDA said no illnesses associated with the products have been reported by health officials and Mann is fully cooperating on the recall.

“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” said Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing. “This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

Consumers who have purchased recalled products are urged not to consume them and to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on the 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

