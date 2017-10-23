Twitter Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Viral Photo With Five Former Presidents

This past weekend, performed at the One America Appeal fundraiser to raise money for the victims of recent hurricanes.

While at the event, Gaga was able to snag a pic with five former presidents including, Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton.

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

Since the picture was posted, it has gone viral and many folks on Twitter seemed to support the unity.

Nothing but respect for my presidents pic.twitter.com/62s3ULX8Ud — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2017

A beautiful example of humanity at it’s best, coming together, creating positive and proactive change https://t.co/xqZwxz90yY — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) October 22, 2017

the 6 living presidents wow https://t.co/mvejXESA7i — NathandersonCooper (@Nathantelope) October 22, 2017

the former presidents of the United States with the current president of the world https://t.co/tYKenEUN2y — trev (@seashellbabe) October 22, 2017

Of course, there were others who weren’t moved.

What the…? Lady Gaga Poses for Photo with 5 Former U.S. Presidents. Not impressed. https://t.co/3Uk3DfcNGw — Friend or Foe? (@starknightz) October 23, 2017

Yeah 5 idiot presidents raised 2M for relief Hurricane lady Gaga gave 1 million of that Does anyone else think this is stupid — Steve Jarvis Vizslas (@SteveDogGuy) October 23, 2017

So the Internet goes. What do you think of this photo op? A great moment or is it all hype?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: