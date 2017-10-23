News
Justin Timberlake Announcing His Super Bowl Performance Is Met With Mixed Reviews

Everyone's first thoughts were about Janet Jackson

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV

Source: J. Shearer / Getty


Rumors surfaced a few weeks back that Jay Z reportedly turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl due to the NFL boycott. A couple days following that news, another rumor emerged, and this time it was that Hov’s former collaborator Justin Timberlake was to be the performer for the half-time show. Now, the news of JT’s performance has been officially confirmed by the Justified man himself, which he did by dropping an announcement with him and his BFF Jimmy Fallon in a short video.

This announcement was met with pretty mixed reactions, mostly because of Timberlake’s prior Super Bowl performance in 2004. As we all remember so well, Justin performed alongside Janet Jackson and ended up exposing part of her breast during the performance. This resulted in many things involving censorship as a whole, as well as banning both performers from the Super Bowl.

Now fans are coming to Janet’s defense, wondering why the NFL is inviting Justin Timberlake to perform when Janet is reportedly still banned. Many saw Ms. Jackson as a victim in the entire situation, so the public is coming to her defense when it comes to conversations about this year’s performance. Though there are some rumors that Janet will be a surprise guest during JT’s set, most have come to the conclusion that this whole decision is a slap in her face. Check out how fans reacted to Justin’s confirmation of his performance at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

https://twitter.com/trickster29/status/922254247265124352

 

