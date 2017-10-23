Twitter Defends Widow Of Fallen Soldier Against Donald Trump

Once again, Presidentcontinues to face criticism as news surfaced that he was insensitive to the widow of a fallen soldier.

Myeshia Johnson lost her husband, U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, in Niger this month. When Myeshia got a condolence phone call from Trump, Rep. Frederica Wilson — who was with Myeshia when she got the call — said President Trump was unsupportive. “I heard him say, ‘Well I guess you know he knew what he was signing up for, but it still hurts,’” Wilson told ABC News.

Myeshia, who is six months pregnant, recently went on Good Morning America to back up Wilson’s claims, saying the president could barely remember La David’s name. “I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name, and that’s what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trump made one of his infamous tweets and basically said Myeshia was lying.

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Since then, Twitter has come to Myeshia’s defense in waves.

Dear Myeshia Johnson, We all remember your heroic husband's name, Sgt. La David T. Johnson, even if Trump doesn't. Sincerely,

America — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 23, 2017

Can we lift up the name of #SgtLaDavidTJohnson so Myeshia Johnson knows the American people know his name, even if the President doesn’t? — Aditi Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) October 23, 2017

As a military veteran, I never thought I'd see the day when a widow and patriot like Myeshia Johnson is insulted by a Commander-in-Chief. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 23, 2017

If Myeshia Johnson were white Donald Trump wouldn’t be attacking her. But Trump’s a white supremacist & this is how white supremacist’s act. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 23, 2017

We should not expect the "Defend Our Troops" crowd to defend Myeshia Johnson. She is a black woman. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) October 23, 2017

What Myeshia Johnson will tell her unborn daughter one day: "How awesome her dad was, how great a father he was and how he died as a hero" — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 23, 2017

You can watch Myeshia’s full interview on Good Morning America below.

FULL INTERVIEW between @GStephanopoulos and Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson: https://t.co/8fRPhejRl8 pic.twitter.com/8UzCwVDGVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: