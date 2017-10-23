News
Twitter Defends Widow Of Fallen Soldier Against Donald Trump

Folks support a grieving mother.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty


Once again, President Donald Trump continues to face criticism as news surfaced that he was insensitive to the widow of a fallen soldier.

Myeshia Johnson lost her husband, U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, in Niger this month. When Myeshia got a condolence phone call from Trump, Rep. Frederica Wilson — who was with Myeshia when she got the call — said President Trump was unsupportive. “I heard him say, ‘Well I guess you know he knew what he was signing up for, but it still hurts,’” Wilson told ABC News.

Myeshia, who is six months pregnant, recently went on Good Morning America to back up Wilson’s claims, saying the president could barely remember La David’s name. “I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name, and that’s what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trump made one of his infamous tweets and basically said Myeshia was lying.

Since then, Twitter has come to Myeshia’s defense in waves.

You can watch Myeshia’s full interview on Good Morning America below.

 

Photos