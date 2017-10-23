Music
Keyshia Ka’oir Responds To Child Abandonment Rumors

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir cant even enjoy their honeymoon without people raining on their parade. Shortly after the wedding, fans and rapper Khia started rumors that Keyshia left her three kids in Jamaica and did not bring them to her “Mane” event. If you missed Khia’s video, watch below.


Just two days after her million dollar wedding, the Mrs. took to Twitter to clear up rumors once and for all:


But of course the Internet believe whatever they want to believe:


2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty




She said her kids weren’t in Jamaica… so does that mean they are somewhere else?

 

