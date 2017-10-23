The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Of Course, LaVar Ball Has Something To Say About Patrick Beverly [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment


LaVar Ball was asked about his son’s poor performance in his NBA debut, after Patrick Beverly boasted about blocking him quite successfully during the La Clippers’ game against the Lakers. Of course, LaVar is never one to admit defeat, and still had a signature Big Baller Brand answer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How LaVar Ball Made His Stupidest Parenting Move Yet [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jay-Z Makes A Good Point With Support Of LaVar Ball [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How LaVar Ball Ran His Mouth Too Far This Time [EXCLUSIVE]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 22 hours ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 6 days ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 4 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 4 weeks ago
09.26.17
Photos