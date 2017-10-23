Of Course, LaVar Ball Has Something To Say About Patrick Beverly [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

LaVar Ball was asked about his son’s poor performance in his NBA debut, after Patrick Beverly boasted about blocking him quite successfully during the La Clippers’ game against the Lakers. Of course, LaVar is never one to admit defeat, and still had a signature Big Baller Brand answer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

