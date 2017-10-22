Special K Talks To D Fresh About What Inspired Him To Write “Pants Up Guns Down” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

D Fresh wants this song to be a movement and wants it to help the community. He mentioned that as a young man it is embarrassing to not only yourself, but to your community to have your pants down like that. He also wants the gun violence to stop. Special K wants this song to go viral and is so proud of this young man. Check out the song and let us know what you think.

