The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K Talks To D Fresh About What Inspired Him To Write “Pants Up Guns Down” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

D Fresh and Special K

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show


The world got introduced to D Fresh on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” today. D Fresh might only be 12, but he has accomplished so much thus far in his life. He came to the show to talk about his song called, “Pants Up Guns Down.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

D Fresh wants this song to be a movement and wants it to help the community. He mentioned that as a young man it is embarrassing to not only yourself, but to your community to have your pants down like that. He also wants the gun violence to stop. Special K wants this song to go viral and is so proud of this young man. Check out the song and let us know what you think.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: D Fresh Gives Listeners A Positive Message In The Song “Pants Up Guns Down” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Black Lives Matter College Course Slammed For Promoting “Violence And Segregation”

RELATED: What Is It Going To Take For America To Deal With It’s Gun Problem? [EXCLUSIVE]



Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

37 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

We have all heard the saying ‘Guns Don’t Kill, People Do’. . . well, actually, it’s the combination of the two.  Every year in the U.S., an average of more than 100,000 people are the victims of gun violence. Some survive but many do not. Here are just a few familiar faces and names of folks from different walks of life who did not survive.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
10.19.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 5 days ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 4 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 4 weeks ago
09.26.17
Photos