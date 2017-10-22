News
This Chef Has Served More Meals In Puerto Rico Than The Red Cross

The Spanish chef quit working for Donald Trump's restaurant after he called Mexicans "rapists" on the campaign trail.

Chef José Andrés has served nearly 1.5 million meals to Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

That’s more than the Red Cross has so far, according to The Washington Post.

Last year, Donald Trump sued Andrés for $10 million after the celebrity chef pulled out of a deal to run a restaurant located in one of Trump’s properties.

Andrés refused to open the restaurant for Trump after her called Mexicans rapists and criminals during his campaign for president.

In a counter-suit, André’s Think Food Group claimed Trump’s comments hurt business by making it difficult to recruit a staff for the Hispanic restaurant, which was set to open in Washington D.C.’s Trump International hotel.

The two sides settled in early 2016, and they’ve made very different choices since.

While Trump tweets, golfs and pretends to govern, Andrés is giving his all to his fellow human beings in their time of need.

