News
Home > News

Here’s Why A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie And PNB Rock Allegedly Jumped Lil B

This tweet from the Based God must have gotten under the Bronx rapper's skin.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Flow Festival 2016 - Day 1

Source: Gaelle Beri / Getty


On Saturday (October 21), video of Bay Area rapper Lil B being jumped by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and others vent viral.

B was attacked in broad daylight at the Rolling Loud Festival in the Bay shortly before he was scheduled to perform.

After the attack, The Based God took the stage to tell the crowd what had just happened to him, saying, “A Boogie and his whole crew just jumped me in the back and beat me up in the back. That shit crazy, man.”

B immediately forgave his attackers and explained to the crowd why he wouldn’t retaliate: “I love them and it’s all good. I said something about Boogie music and they all got mad and they jumped me about that. It’s all good. I’m still here. I got jumped by ten motherfuckers, me by myself… I can’t even do my show, because they stole my shit… (But) just cause somebody do something to y’all, don’t mean you got to retaliate.”

Apparently, A Boogie and company were upset about a tweet B made in September comparing New York artists to Future and Def Loaf.

A Boogie is from the Bronx. Rising Philly star PNB Rock was also allegedly involved in the attack.

Through it all, the based one is still vibrating positivity. After the show, B tweeted, “It’s all good I love y’all and I forgive y’all LOVE – Lil B.”

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
10.19.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 5 days ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 4 weeks ago
09.26.17
Photos