D.L. Hughley Speaks On The ‘Most Hated Black Men In America’

D.L. Hughley Speaks On The 'Most Hated Black Men In America'

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted October 21, 2017
D.L. Hughley Signs Copies Of His Book 'I Want You To Shut The F#ck Up: How The Audacity Of Dopes Is Ruining America'

Comedian D.L. Hughey said the “three most hated black men in America” were Barack ObamaColin Kaepernick, and O.J. Simpson during an interview with TMZ.

He made the comment when asked about Kaepernick reportedly filing a grievance with National Football League over him not having a job yet this season and the ongoing national protest debate. 

Hughley believes the NFL wouldn’t be tangled in the web its woven had the league not organized itself to keep the former San Fransisco 49er out.

“The three most hated Black men in America are Barack Obama, Colin Kaepernick, and O.J. And two of them never were accused of murder,” Hughley told a TMZ photog/reporter at LAX airport on Monday (0-16-17) “They hate Colin Kaepernick right now more than they hate O.J.”

Hear what he had to say in the clip above.

 

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

LeBron James says he used the n-word vandalism incident at his Brentwood home to teach his children about racism.

In an interview with GQ, James discussed the incident that happened in “one of the best f***ing neighborhoods in America” … saying, “True colors will show, and it showed for me during the playoffs.”

James says he used the incident as a teachable moment turned the situation into a positive, saying: ”I let them know this is what it is, this is how it’s going to be. When it’s time for y’all to fly, you’ll have to understand that.”

“When y’all go out in public and y’all start driving or y’all start moving around, be respectful to cops, as much as you can. When you get pulled over, call your mom or dad, put it on speakerphone, and put your phone underneath the seat. But be respectful the whole time.”

 

