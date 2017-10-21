The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Arin Ray Talks About His Musical Journey And Shares New Songs [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 21, 2017
IGA X BET Awards Party 2017

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


Arin Ray is on the come up and his music is truly giving us life. Ray was an “X Factor” contestant and is taking the music world by storm. His single “We Ain’t Homies” has the perfect beat complimented by great lyrics.

From time to time in the song you can even hear Ray dish out some vocals on the track. While visiting in New York, Ray let us listen to some other songs that made us even more excited about the album he is making. Fans say Ray’s music is relatable and that he has a unique sound. Listen to “We Ain’t Homies” and let us know what you think!

