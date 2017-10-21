Arin Ray Talks About His Musical Journey And Shares New Songs [NEW MUSIC]

Arin Ray is on the come up and his music is truly giving us life. Ray was an “X Factor” contestant and is taking the music world by storm. His single “We Ain’t Homies” has the perfect beat complimented by great lyrics.
From time to time in the song you can even hear Ray dish out some vocals on the track. While visiting in New York, Ray let us listen to some other songs that made us even more excited about the album he is making. Fans say Ray’s music is relatable and that he has a unique sound. Listen to “We Ain’t Homies” and let us know what you think!
“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 2017: Behind The Scenes Pt. 2 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
94 photos Launch gallery
“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 2017: Behind The Scenes Pt. 2 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Debra AntneySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 94
2. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 94
3. Debra AntneySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 94
4. Headkrack & Jamal WoolardSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 94
5. Debra Antney & Headkrack & Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 94
6. Debra AntneySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 94
7. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 94
8. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 94
9. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 94
10. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 94
11. Dr Ian Smith's Book Blast The SugarSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 94
12. Keith Wesley, KalebSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 94
13. Keith Wesley, KalebSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 94
14. Keith Wesley, KalebSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 94
15. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 94
16. Rita BrentSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 94
17. Dr Ian SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 94
18. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 94
19. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 94
20. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 94
21. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 94
22. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 94
23. Kat GrahamSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 94
24. Dr Ian SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 94
25. Demetrius Shipp JrSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 94
26. Demetrius Shipp JrSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 94
27. Tory Evans, Keith Wesley, KalebSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 94
28. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp JrSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 94
29. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp Jr, HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 94
30. Rita Brent, Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 30 of 94
31. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Headkrack, Demetrius Shipp JrSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 31 of 94
32. Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp JrSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 32 of 94
33. Debra AntneySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 33 of 94
34. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 34 of 94
35. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 35 of 94
36. Debra AntneySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 36 of 94
37. Headkrack & Jamal WoolardSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 37 of 94
38. Debra Antney & Headkrack & Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 38 of 94
39. Debra AntneySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 39 of 94
40. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 40 of 94
41. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 41 of 94
42. JAHLIONSOUNDSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 42 of 94
43. JAHLIONSOUNDSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 43 of 94
44. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 44 of 94
45. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 45 of 94
46. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 46 of 94
47. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 47 of 94
48. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 48 of 94
49. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 49 of 94
50. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 50 of 94
51. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 51 of 94
52. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 52 of 94
53. Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 53 of 94
54. Maria MoreSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 54 of 94
55. Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 55 of 94
56. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 56 of 94
57. Rock-TSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 57 of 94
58. Headkrack & Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 58 of 94
59. Rock-TSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 59 of 94
60. Gary With Da Tea & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 60 of 94
61. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 61 of 94
62. Gary With Da Tea In His RomphimSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 62 of 94
63. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 63 of 94
64. Tommie Lee From "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"& HeadkrackSource:Urban One 64 of 94
65. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 65 of 94
66. JahLion SoundSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 66 of 94
67. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 67 of 94
68. Reginae CarterSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 68 of 94
69. Reginae Carter & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 69 of 94
70. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 70 of 94
71. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 71 of 94
72. Juicy & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 72 of 94
73. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 73 of 94
74. Ms. Juicy & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 74 of 94
75. Rickey SmileySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 75 of 94
76. Rock-TSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 76 of 94
77. Rock-TSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 77 of 94
78. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 78 of 94
79. Bow Wow Behind The ScenesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 79 of 94
80. Bow Wow Behind The ScenesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 80 of 94
81. Bow Wow & Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 81 of 94
82. Bow Wow & Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 82 of 94
83. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 83 of 94
84. Ms. Juicy & Tamela MannSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 84 of 94
85. Headkrack & David Banner In The Hip Hop SpotSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 85 of 94
86. David Banner On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 86 of 94
87. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 87 of 94
88. JAHLIONSOUNDSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 88 of 94
89. Da Brat & Elena SantanaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 89 of 94
90. Elena SantanaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 90 of 94
91. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 91 of 94
92. Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 92 of 94
93. Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 93 of 94
94. Rickey Smiley & Yandy SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 94 of 94
