Not On The List: Tina Campbell Wasn’t At Oprah’s Gospel Brunch

This past weekend Oprah hosted an afternoon of good food, good company, and good praise for her Gospel Brunch.

Alicia Keys, Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin, and Erica Campbell of Mary Mary were all in attendance for the party. But Dustin Ross of The Friend Zone podcast noticed that one gospel star was curiously missing from the festivities. That’s right, Tina Campbell was nowhere to be found.

Oprah’s brunch. TELL ME WHO YOU DONT SEE ✊ pic.twitter.com/HU3QVHV3K2 — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) October 18, 2017

It’s unclear why Tina didn’t appear in any of the photos from the event. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Oprah (an avid support of President Barack Obama) scratched her from the list due to her claim she voted for him because of his “Christian values.”

Maybe Erica could bring her a plate.

