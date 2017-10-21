Music
Not On The List: Tina Campbell Wasn’t At Oprah’s Gospel Brunch

Only one half of Mary Mary made it to Oprah's Sunday soiree. What happened to Tina Campbell's invite?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 20, 2017
Did Tina Campbell‘s vote for Donald Trump cost her a seat at Oprah Winfrey‘s table?

This past weekend Oprah hosted an afternoon of good food, good company, and good praise for her Gospel Brunch.

Alicia Keys, Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin, and Erica Campbell of Mary Mary were all in attendance for the party. But Dustin Ross of The Friend Zone podcast noticed that one gospel star was curiously missing from the festivities. That’s right, Tina Campbell was nowhere to be found.

It’s unclear why Tina didn’t appear in any of the photos from the event. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Oprah (an avid support of President Barack Obama) scratched her from the list due to her claim she voted for him because of his “Christian values.”

Maybe Erica could bring her a plate.

