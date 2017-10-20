The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says Crackheads Helped Him Steal Vending Machines From The Morgue [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 20, 2017
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley after picking his cousin up from his job at the morgue. When he went into the morgue, he saw the break room with the vending machine, and him and his friend teamed up to take it down. Now, he’s getting ready to sell off all of the candy from the vending machine. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos