Substitute Teacher Fired For Duct-Taping 5th Graders’ Mouths Shut

An unidentified substitute teacher has been fired and banned after ten students had their mouths taped under his supervision.

Three other students taped their own mouths in protest

When the school became aware of the incident, the teacher was removed from the classroom and banned from the campus, over what school officials described as “outrageous and unconscionable behavior.”

TIME reports:

“As soon as school leaders learned of this incident, all 13 students were taken to the school nurse for observation and any treatment necessary. All 13 students are well and continued with their classes afterwards,” a school district spokesperson said in the statement.

The school then notified Child Protective Services and says it will work with authorities to support any additional investigations. The district also said it told parents about the incident.

