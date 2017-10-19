So Beautiful
Cynthia Erivo Radiates In Red At The American Ballet Theater Fall Gala

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


Tony Award winning actress Cynthia Erivo arrived at the American Ballet Theater Fall Gala looking absolutely stunning. The Colored Purple star wore a Fall/Winter 2017 Zac Posen dress to attend the function. Talk about standing out! The mermaid cut and tiered ‘mermaid tail’ of the dress adds a necessary drama to make this an entrance gown.

2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty


The Zac Posen dress has an off the shoulder cape sleeve biased cut neckline showing off Cynthia’s poppin’ collar bone, strong arms, and sexy shoulders.

2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


She wore her hair in a platinum blonde cropped cut and a bold orange-red lipstick (get a similar one from Ardell Beauty in Sizzling Sunset for $9.99 from Sally Beauty). This matte lipstick doesn’t dry out your lips and stays on all night long!

2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


This dress was a fabulous look on Cynthia – do you agree? Tell us in the comment section!

