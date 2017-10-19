The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
D Fresh Gives Listeners A Positive Message In The Song “Pants Up Guns Down” [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Pants Up Guns Down

With so much violence and other things going on in this world today it’s nice to hear something with positivity in it. On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” D Fresh featuring Jon Boii gave listeners a new song titled, “Pants Up Guns Down.” The song has a powerful message and we are so proud of this young man.

Keep doing your thing and spreading these positive words! Listen and tell us what you think of “Pants Up Guns Down.”


 

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos