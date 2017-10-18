Another One: Video Of Utah Teens Chanting N-Word Goes Viral

Another day, another viral video of White youth spewing racist slurs.

This time, a group of Utah teenagers from Weber High School were on camera chanting, “f*ck n*ggers” repeatedly. The ten second video was uploaded to Instagram on Monday and now the Weber School District says they’re investigating the origin and reasoning for the video. “We are shocked by the conduct of these students and the contents of the video,” they said in a statement. “School officials are in the process of making contact with the students involved and their families. Those contacted have already expressed regret and are extremely apologetic for what has happened.” You can check out the explicit video for yourself below.

I thought people were better than this especially my so called “friends” pic.twitter.com/8yD9h7YZE2 — 7 (@WarriorTy7) October 16, 2017

Once the video was shared throughout the web, many people expressed outrage, but there were also folks who defended the girls’ behavior.

THEY have apologized. Where are your apologies for the threats? And the bullying? — k:L (@MckelleM) October 17, 2017

Cmon. Everybody is human. These girls are young. You're on a witch hunt trying to ruin their lives. — 🎃SpookyHound (@raiderman108) October 17, 2017

Even the Iron County School District superintendent, Shannon Dulaney, seemed to condemn and defend the girls at the same time. She said she believes the students in Utah are “inherently good” and often the “good deeds” of student ambassadors go unnoticed. She said more sharing of the positive stories as much as the negative ones can help “turn things like this around.”

Undoing years of racist thinking and language will require more than the sharing of positive stories, but okay. We’ll keep you updated with any other major developments.

