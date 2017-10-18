News
New Video Of Apple’s Self-Driving Car Raises A lot Of Questions

Let's just say, it's not that cute.

So new video emerged on Twitter of what seems to be Apple’s “Project Titan” self-driving car.

This is how it looks like:

According to The Verge, the car has standard third-party sensors and hardware, including several radar units, six LIDAR sensors, and a couple of cameras. Everything seems to be encased in Apple-looking white plastic on top of the car’s roof.

MacCallister Higgins, the co-founder of the self-driving startup Voyage, jokingly referred to Apple’s vehicle as “The Thing,” probably taking shots at how bulky everything looks.

Compared to other self-driving vehicles, such as one made by Waymo, Apple’s look does seem dated.

Should we be concerned with low bridges?

Will this impress our new date for a night out on the town?

Or…is this the future?

Last July, CEO Tim Cook said Apple is currently “focusing on autonomous systems” rather than creating a full-on self-driving car from scratch. So the huge hardware on top of the “Project Titan” car could just be early tests for something sleeker.

We’ll keep you updated as the days of self-driving cars continues to unfold!

