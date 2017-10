Solange Leads Soul Train Award Nominations [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Even though it seems like “A Seat At The Table” came out a little while ago, Solange is still the center of attention for this year’s Soul Train Awards. In addition to the “Cranes In The Sky” crooner, the Soul Train Awards nominations this year are looking pretty lit. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

