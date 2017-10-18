The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Nicki Minaj Never Said She Made Female Rappers Mainstream [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
After Nicki Minaj did an interview recently, fans were running around saying she Nicki claimed the made female MCs mainstream. Now, if you know anything about hip-hop, you know that isn’t true. So Nicki Minaj made sure she cleared things up. Click on the audio player to hear what she had to say in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

