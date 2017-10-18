Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart ‘Is Packing’ Down There

Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart ‘Is Packing’ Down There

“God blessed him in areas where he didn’t bless him in his height.” Blooop!

 

Torrei, Torrei, Torrei!

The first Mrs. Kevin Hart was a guest on TMZ’s “Raq Rants” and she was not holding back about her ex’s penis size!!!

In the clip below, it’s clear that the host is joking about Kevin’s sex tape and how it looks like he is a fun time in the bedroom. Having no reservations, she then asks Torrei, “So is Kevin good?”

Torrei laughs and replies, “I mean you know God blessed him in areas where he didn’t bless him in his height. I’ll give him that one.”

Welp!

“You’d be surprised there are a lot of short men who are packing and that’s the thing, people think just because you’re short…God’s gonna make up for it somewhere like “He sh—-ted on you in the height department, but we gonna get you somewhere else.”

Watch this foolishness for yourself:


(We wonder whose name got bleeped out at the end? LOL)

While Torrei is using her past relationship with her ex for jokes, it looks like Kevin will be using his current relationship issues and sex extortion scandal for his upcoming comedy special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Monday, the comedian released a promo for his “Irresponsible Tour,” where Hart asks a different version of himself, “Give me one example of me being irresponsible?”

“Boy, we’re talking about you in that car with that girl in Miami!” the driver responds, leaving the real Hart to retort, “I don’t even know who she is!”

Mmmm…did Eniko approve this?

Sigh! Just messy!

BEAUTIES: What to think of Torrei and Kevin’s behavior?

RELATED NEWS:

Torrei Hart Speaks Out: ‘I Have An Ex-Husband Who Has Repeatedly Used Me In His Stand Up Routines’

Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No Longer Speaking

Kevin Hart’s Mistress: ‘I Didn’t Know He Was Married’

 

