Tyrese Claims His Upcoming Rap Album Will Change Hip Hop

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Tyrese Claims His Upcoming Rap Album Will Change Hip Hop

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

John Bradley And Tyrese Gibson Visit 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Tyrese ain’t playing.

Tyrese is a man of many talents. The singer/actor has proven his ability to do both to an exceptional degree. Recently, he’s been tied up in a feud with The Rock feud with The Rock over the upcoming “Fast And The Furious” spin-off which has led Tyrese to be quite upset. However, what better way to air out your anger and grief than with music. The last project we received from Tyrese was two years a go when he dropped Black Rose. The project was met with positive reception. However, it seems that he’s planning on dropping another album in the near future but it won’t be an R&B project.

Tyrese took to Instagram today to announce that he has a rap album on the way.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 7 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Photos