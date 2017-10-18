9 O'Clock News
LeBron James Makes A Statement With His “Equality” Shoes While Team Link Arm for National Anthem [Photos]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

Whoever said style and social justice don’t mix must be living under a rock, because the most trendy and subtle way to protest against injustice is through your wardrobe.

LeBron James is no stranger to using fashion to object to the corruption happening all over the world — and Tuesday night’s NBA season opener game was no different. LBJ rocked a pair of black Nikes with the word “equality” stitched in gold on back heel, a.k.a. the Nike LeBron 15 “Equality” PE’s.

Just before their big game against the Celtics, the Cavaliers linked arms during the national anthem, as a response to the injustices we’ve seen in this country against people of color since Obama left the White House.

 https://twitter.com/SInow/status/920440065091829766

Both bold statements come just one month after NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he expected NBA players to stand during the national anthem. Fortunately, LeBron James was wise enough to stand for what he believes in without breaking any rules.

The opening of the Cavs game also featured a video standing for unity.

 

