Rickey Smiley’s Callers Want To Marry Him After Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Tie The Knot [EXCLUSIVE]

The main event happened last night as Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot in their wedding special on BET. Everything was lavish from the wedding invitations to her gorgeous dress. The team discussed the wedding and callers talked about the event amongst some other things.

One caller talked about how she liked the wedding, but isn’t in a rush to get married. Then she wanted to propose to Da Brat and not Rickey because he is old and has worms. Another caller asked Rickey on a date to Golden Corral, he mentioned he can’t wait to go for the steak and cotton candy. Then the last caller was a man that had interesting things to say and Rickey thought it was a prank.

