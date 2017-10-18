Rickey Smiley Tells Bitter Step-Mom Why Her Husband Should Choose His Son Over Their Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dalton and Renee have been married for five years, they have two kids; one who is four years old, the other is two. Dalton’s baby mother passed away suddenly two months ago, and they also had two kids together, a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old. Since their mom passed away, they have been staying with their grandmother because Renee had problems with Dalton’s baby mother when she was alive, and she doesn’t want them to move into their house for that reason.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But shouldn’t a pair of kids who just lost their mother be able to live with their father, who is willing and able to love and provide for them? Rickey Smiley, Da Brat and Headkrack try to talk some sense into Renee, as listeners weigh in as well. Plus, Rickey tells a similar story of when he ended his marriage without hesitation when he was made to choose between his wife, or his kid. Click on the audio player above, and the subsequent parts below, to hear the whole story unfold in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant Talks About Her Alcoholic Mother And Who Would Be Invited On Her “Girls Trip” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Chris Brown’s Baby Mother Called Out By Ex-Best Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Callers Want To Marry Him After Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Tie The Knot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Kids Share Moment Of Understanding About Family & Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Part II:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Part III:

Your browser does not support iframes.