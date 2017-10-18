The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Tells Bitter Step-Mom Why Her Husband Should Choose His Son Over Their Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Dalton and Renee have been married for five years, they have two kids; one who is four years old, the other is two. Dalton’s baby mother passed away suddenly two months ago, and they also had two kids together, a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old. Since their mom passed away, they have been staying with their grandmother because Renee had problems with Dalton’s baby mother when she was alive, and she doesn’t want them to move into their house for that reason.

But shouldn’t a pair of kids who just lost their mother be able to live with their father, who is willing and able to love and provide for them? Rickey Smiley, Da Brat and Headkrack try to talk some sense into Renee, as listeners weigh in as well. Plus, Rickey tells a similar story of when he ended his marriage without hesitation when he was made to choose between his wife, or his kid. Click on the audio player above, and the subsequent parts below, to hear the whole story unfold in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Part II:

Part III:

