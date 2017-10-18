The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Talks About Why Rickey Smiley Will Never Find Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
The wedding of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir had the internet talking all last night. Meme’s were flying everywhere about how people were dressed up while sitting on the sofa watching the wedding. The team spoke about how beautiful Ka’oir looked in her dress and Gucci in his sharp tuxedo.

Headkrack mentioned that someone even dressed in aluminum foil to try to copy cat Ka’oir’s dress. Gucci looked so happy as she walked down the isle. In Gucci’s vows he talked about how Ka’oir is his best friend, love and lifetime partner. Rickey Smiley said, “I wanna be happy like Gucci Mane,” and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he won’t ever. He even compared his love life to Erykah Badu’s “Next Lifetime” song.

Photos