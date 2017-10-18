Gary With Da Tea Talks About Why Rickey Smiley Will Never Find Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The wedding of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir had the internet talking all last night. Meme’s were flying everywhere about how people were dressed up while sitting on the sofa watching the wedding. The team spoke about how beautiful Ka’oir looked in her dress and Gucci in his sharp tuxedo.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headkrack mentioned that someone even dressed in aluminum foil to try to copy cat Ka’oir’s dress. Gucci looked so happy as she walked down the isle. In Gucci’s vows he talked about how Ka’oir is his best friend, love and lifetime partner. Rickey Smiley said, “I wanna be happy like Gucci Mane,” and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he won’t ever. He even compared his love life to Erykah Badu’s “Next Lifetime” song.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Callers Want To Marry Him After Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Tie The Knot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gucci Mane Joins The Reebok Classic Family