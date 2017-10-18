Step-Mom Shockingly Makes Husband Choose Between His Kids And Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dalton and Renae, a married couple of 5 years, have been working out their deep issues on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” After Dalton’s baby mother passed away suddenly, their two children are left behind. The logical next move, would simply be for motherless-children to move in to Dalton and Renae’s household, in which they also have two kids together. But Renae still has issues with the mother of Dalton’s two kids, despite the fact that she has passed, and claims she can’t handle having them around. She refuses to allow them to move into the house.

After airing these issues out on air, they took a day and a counseling session to really talk it through. When they get back on the air to update the morning show crew, it sounds like divorce is the only sensible option. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear what the couple is going to do next in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

