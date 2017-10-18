The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Shares His Two Cents On Married Couple’s Step-Mama Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” had listeners across the country heated when a married couple, Renee and Dalton, dealt with their issues live on the air. Dalton’s baby mother passed away suddenly a few months ago, and now their two kids are left without a mother- and a home, because Renee doesn’t want them to move in. She says she’s got some unresolved issues with the children’s mother (you know, the one who died), so she can’t stand to look at the kids, much less take care of them and let them move in.

The vast majority of listeners didn’t understand the Renee’s logic- what do these innocent children have to do with adult business? And don’t you marry a man’s kids, too, when you marry him? After the show, Rickey Smiley shared his thoughts a bit on the issue. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos