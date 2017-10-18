The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She Cried Herself To Sleep Recently [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album, “11:11 Reset.” She revealed what she last cried herself to sleep about, and why she can’t really do casual sex. She talks about what’s up with her on the “Little Shop of Horrors” front, and share some exciting news about her music and what’s to come.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, she plays a fun game that Headkrack calls, “What Would Keyshia Cole Do?” She talks about what she would do if she heard her young son recording a “#fortheDchallenge” response, and what she would do if R. Kelly invited her come over and work together.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Dating Floyd Mayweather: “It Would Make No Sense” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Lied About Doing “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 7 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Photos