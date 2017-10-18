Supa Lowery Brothers And Musiq Soulchild Give Fans “Gimmie Your Love” [NEW MUSIC]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Lowery Brothers were on tour with Dave Chappelle for a little while and just released their single “Gimmie Your Love,” with Musiq Soulchild. According to Singersroom, the twins mix together R&B with a bit a jazz to create the perfect sound. In this song they show off their talents along with Musiq’s beautiful voice to create a sultry piece.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

They have been performing all over and are ready to take the music world by storm. Fans should get excited because their full-length album will be released in 2018. Listen to the song and let us know what you think of it.

RELATED: How R&B Diva Kameelah Makes Co-Parenting Work With Musiq Soulchild [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Porcelan “The Real Thing Don’t Change” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Da Brat Opens Up About New Music She’s Been Making With Jermaine Dupri! [VIDEO]