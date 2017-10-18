The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Supa Lowery Brothers And Musiq Soulchild Give Fans “Gimmie Your Love” [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment


The Lowery Brothers were on tour with Dave Chappelle for a little while and just released their single “Gimmie Your Love,” with Musiq Soulchild. According to Singersroom, the twins mix together R&B with a bit a jazz to create the perfect sound. In this song they show off their talents along with Musiq’s beautiful voice to create a sultry piece.

They have been performing all over and are ready to take the music world by storm. Fans should get excited because their full-length album will be released in 2018. Listen to the song and let us know what you think of it.

