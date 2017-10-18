Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Wedding Details and Pics

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot on October 17, 2017 before guest in all white. The theme of the wedding was all white and diamonds. The couple was rumored to spend 1.7 million dollars on their lavish nuptials.

Of course the wedding was attended by several celebrity guest such as Trina (a brides maid), Monica, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Sean ‘P-Diddy’ Combs, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lil Yachty and more! All guest were sent invitations that cost one thousand dollars each!

But before the couple tied the couple showered each other with expensive surprises at their wedding rehearsal. Check it out!

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: